CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

CI&T Stock Performance

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

