CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Buys 9,067 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 30.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.77. 662,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,243. The stock has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

