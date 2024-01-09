CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.01. 46,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

