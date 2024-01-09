CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Invests $225,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 516,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,464. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

