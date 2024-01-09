Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 174.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,883 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Societal CDMO worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Societal CDMO from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Societal CDMO Profile

Free Report

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Articles

