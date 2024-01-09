Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

