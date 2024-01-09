Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Shares of FND stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

