Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.