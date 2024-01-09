Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 179,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

