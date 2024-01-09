Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.