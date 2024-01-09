Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

