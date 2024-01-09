Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

