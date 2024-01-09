Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

