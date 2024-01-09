Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

NVO stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $477.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

