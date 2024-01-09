Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stagwell by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

