Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of North American Construction Group worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NOA stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $542.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

