Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 1.5 %

AES opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

