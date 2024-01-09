Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

