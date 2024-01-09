Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $711,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

