Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares in the company, valued at $54,429,398.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

