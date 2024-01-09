Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

