Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPK opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.