Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,626,000 after buying an additional 308,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,006,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BSY stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

