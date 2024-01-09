Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

