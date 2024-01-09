Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of BGSF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGSF

BGSF Profile

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.