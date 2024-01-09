Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,748,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $18,210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 17,873.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,190,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

