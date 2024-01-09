Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

