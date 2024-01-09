Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

