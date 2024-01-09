Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

