Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $64,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.