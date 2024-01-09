Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

