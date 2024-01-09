Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

