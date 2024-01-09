Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

