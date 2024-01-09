Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DAL opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.