Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

