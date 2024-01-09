Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.