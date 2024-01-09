Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

