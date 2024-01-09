Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

