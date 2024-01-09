Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of York Water worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 53.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in York Water by 49.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

