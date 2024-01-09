Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $47.93.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

