Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pure Cycle worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.97. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 32.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

