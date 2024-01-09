Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

