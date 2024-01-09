Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

