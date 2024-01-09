Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $721,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

ZIM opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

