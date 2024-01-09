Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Moderna Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock worth $12,169,011. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.