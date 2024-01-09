Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.