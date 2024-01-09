Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

