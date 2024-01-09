Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Clene Stock Up 22.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Clene will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 250,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

