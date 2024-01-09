Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Buys 19 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.88).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.01), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($195,044.23).

On Tuesday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 20 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 777 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £155.40 ($198.09).

On Friday, November 24th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 771 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £262.14 ($334.15).

On Monday, November 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 18 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($185.39).

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 790.50 ($10.08). 142,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 785.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 829.27. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 721.83 ($9.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,135 ($14.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.42).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

