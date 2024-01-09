CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

